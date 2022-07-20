New Delhi: Babar Azam made news recently following his comments on Virat Kohli’s poor form. While that tweet went viral, fans from both India and Pakistan reacted. Days after that tweet, ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt has commented on the issue of Kohli’s poor form. Claiming that any player good have a bad patch, Butt reckoned even Babar wants to see Kohli among the runs.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson's Form Behind Ben Stokes Retiring From ODIs? Nasser Hussain Makes HUGE Comment

"Even Babar Azam wants to see him scoring runs. Virat Kohli is a big player, there's no doubt about that. Any player can have bad patches, sometimes they can go frustratingly longer. People stop believing in you. But then, big players always come back," said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

"When he was enjoying a good run for many years, people used to say, 'this guy can never go out of form'. So, it's the human side of it. He should be backed instead of saying 'he has failed' again and again. It is a game of cricket at the end of the day," he added.

Kohli, who is on a break after the completion of the England tour, has been in poor form lately. He is currently in Paris and actress Anushka Sharma shared this with their fans via Instagram story. A report on InsideSport suggests that selectors have asked Kohli to cut short his break and join the team for the tour of Zimbabwe.