Babar Azam Was About To Cry After Pakistan’s Loss To Afghanistan, Reveals Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan beat Pakistan for the first time in ODIs during the World Cup 2023 in India. Babar Azam resigned as Pakistan captain after the tournament.

Babar Azam gifted one of his bats to Rahmanullah Gurbaz in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam almost cried after their heartbreaking loss against Afghanistan in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023, revealed Rahmanullah Gurbaz on Thursday. It was Afghanistan’s first win over Pakistan in ODIs and the occasion made it grand for the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side.

Gurbaz encountered Babar’s emotional side after the game. The wicketkeeper-batter, who scored a memorable 65 off 53 balls at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on that day, requested Babar for his bat as a memento.

“That moment I will never forget about Babar. We beat Pakistan, and then I asked for his bat. Once he brought the bat, he was so disappointed, and I can feel as a player. I can feel that, you know, when you lost the game and then this, especially in this kind of situation. He was under so much pressure,” Gurbaz said in a video released by social media influencer Momin Saqib.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz : i salute Babar Azam ,He was so strong 🥺❤️.pic.twitter.com/I7kSrQlxOp — b. (@coco_huhh) December 6, 2023

“Trust me, I was trying not to say this in front of the camera, but I want to say that he was about to cry. He was so dejected, and I have never seen any player like that. Everyone was against him. But I salute Babar bhai, he was so strong and he kept going. He never gave up.”

Under Babar’s leadership, Pakistan finished fifth in points table with four wins and five losses. The right-hander relinquished his captaincy in all three formats following Pakistan’s ODI World Cup 2023 show. Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain while Shan Masood was given the red-ball leadership responsibility.

