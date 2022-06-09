Multan: Babar Azam knows how to win hearts and then belong there! Following his 17th ODI century which guided the hosts to a five-wicket win over West Indies in the opening ODI at Multan, the Pakistan captain was awarded the man of the match. What Babar did next – not only surprised everyone, but also won hearts. Babar, who scored 103 off 107 balls, gave the MOM award to Khushdil Shah.Also Read - Will Managing Players be Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Biggest Challenge? Sanjay Manjrekar Answers

Khushdil scored a crucial 23-ball 41* to take Pakistan over the line in a final-over thriller. Khushdil’s 23-ball stay featured four sixes and a boundary. He held his nerve in the crunch situation and that made all the difference. Babar recognised his efforts and gave the award to him. Also Read - Drinks Break After 10 Overs to Combat Scorching Heat in Delhi - Report

Here is the video of the post-match presentation that is going viral: Also Read - Babar Azam BREAKS Virat Kohli's BIG Captaincy Record With Century During Pak vs WI 1st ODI

“Outstanding finish from Khushdil. You have to take it deep so that there is less pressure on the finishers,” Babar hailed Khushdil.

“The situation I was in, I tried to take it deep. I have been working on my hitting for the last two years. The coaching camp in the last 10-12 days has helped. The coaches have helped me during this time. I was waiting for the balls to come to into my zone,” Khushdil said after receiving the MOM.

With the win, Pakistan have taken a crucial 1-0 lead. They would like to continue the winning momentum in the next game as well.