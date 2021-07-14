New Delhi: Pakistan lost the third and final ODI of the series against England even after putting up a formidable total on the board. The bowlers failed to defend a target of 332 runs that led to the visitors losing the series 3-0 against a relatively inexperienced England side, who were without the services of their first-team players after being forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19 cases in the set-up. Reacting to the defeat, former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja said that even though Babar Azam is a young player but he will have to change the environment of the dressing room and also stressed on the fact that the Pakistan captain won’t get headlines for scoring 150 and it will only happen if the team plays connectively and wins.Also Read - ICC Rankings 2021: Babar Azam Consolidates No.1 Position in ODI Charts, Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Occupy 2nd And 3rd Spots Respectively

'Babar Azam is a young captain and he would need to change the environment. He needs to understand that he won't get headlines for scoring 150. It will only happen if the team plays connectively and wins. Unless you take chances, get your skills challenged – how would you become a successful side? You saw the Zimbabwe series. It was an ideal opportunity to try the youngsters but that didn't happen. The same old players played there,' said Raja on his Youtube channel.

'Babar needs to change this. Pakistan will face tougher situations in the future and his career itself is shaping up. It all depends on a skipper how he changes the environment of the dressing room and tests the talent in his team. It's time for a change. They need to change their mindset and experiment with new talents. For the sake of Pakistan cricket, think tank needs to make massive changes," added Raja.