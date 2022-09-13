New Delhi: There are no second thoughts that Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world and his brilliant display of batting is a feast to the eyes of the cricket fans all around the world. One of his best shots has to be the flamboyant cover drive. But who ever thought his cover drive would find place in Pakistan’s 9th Grade Physics book! The screenshot of the question on Azam’s cover drive is going viral on social media.Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Brutally Trolls Pakistan Fielders With an Epic Mughal Painting Meme

The question as it has been reported is part of the Federal Board and it originally appeared on Reddit. Also Read - Babar Azam's Famous 'This Too Shall Pass' Message For Virat Kohli Trends After Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup Final | VIRAL TWEETS

“Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150J to the ball by his bat. a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g? b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?” says the question and a solution has also been done on the problem in the book. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sri Lanka Show Incredible Resilience, Send Pakistan Packing To Claim Crown

A Question Regarding Babar Azam Cover Drive In 9th Class Physics Book ❤️#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/L9QqOyKPtf — (@ABDULLAHYACEENN) September 13, 2022

But in this year’s recently concluded Asia Cup, the Pakistan skipper didn’t have the best of tournaments as the Men in Green despite a good fight lost to Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.

Both India and Pakistan will now square off in the T20 World Cup in Australia on 23rd October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.