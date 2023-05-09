Karachi: Amid much speculation over will the future of the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming World Cup 2023, Babar Azam has responded. When Babar was posed with the question, he came up with a diplomatic response. Claiming that he cannot say anything on this, Babar asserted that the side will play wherever they get a chance.

“We can’t say anything about that, but wherever we get a chance to play, we will play,” Babar Azam said in the post-match conference of the 5th ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Earlier, PCB chief Najam Sethi had said that if India doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the chances of Pakistan playing the ODI World Cup in India will be very low.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.