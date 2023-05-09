Babar Azam’s DIPLOMATIC Response to To Question Over Pakistan’s Asia Cup, World Cup Participation
Claiming that he cannot say anything on this, Babar asserted that the side will play wherever they get a chance.
Karachi: Amid much speculation over will the future of the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming World Cup 2023, Babar Azam has responded. When Babar was posed with the question, he came up with a diplomatic response. Claiming that he cannot say anything on this, Babar asserted that the side will play wherever they get a chance.
Also Read:
“We can’t say anything about that, but wherever we get a chance to play, we will play,” Babar Azam said in the post-match conference of the 5th ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan.
You may like to read
Earlier, PCB chief Najam Sethi had said that if India doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the chances of Pakistan playing the ODI World Cup in India will be very low.
“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.
“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added.
Meanwhile, there are reports that Pakistan will travel to India for the ODI World Cup only if BCCI assures that the side will travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.