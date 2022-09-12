Dubai: A couple of months back when ex-India captain Virat Kohli was out of form and facing heavy criticism, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam came out with a special message where he reckoned that ‘This too shall pass.’ The tweet was an instant hit on social space and won love from across the border. During the recently concluded Asia Cup, where Pakistan came second-best against Sri Lanka, fans took to social media and sarcastically twisted the old Babar’s tweet for Kohli. Fans wrote, ‘This will never pass’ and that has gone viral.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Beautiful Pakistan Girl Fan Heartbroken After Sri Lanka Win Asia Cup 2022; Watch VIRAL Video

This shall too pass @babarazam258 yehi likha tha naa tune @imVkohli k liye… — Abhinav Chaurasia (@abhinaver) September 11, 2022

Lauding Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Babar congratulated Sri Lanka for playing outstanding cricket.

“Congratulations to Sri Lanka for playing outstanding cricket. We dominated them for the first eight overs, but the partnership that Rajapaska got was amazing. This was a true wicket and it is always nice playing in Dubai. We didn’t bat according to our potential. We started well, but we gave away 15-20 extra runs and couldn’t finish well. A lot of positives for us to take. In a final, the margin for mistakes is lesser,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.