Babar Azam’s Future As Pakistan Captain At Stake? PCB Statement Before PAK Vs SA Tie Sparks Speculations

Pakistan face a must-win situation as they face South Africa in ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday in Chennai. A loss for Pakistan means they are virtually out.

Pakistan nee to win all their remaining ODI World Cup 2023 matches to be in semifinal contention. (Image: X)

Chennai: Babar Azam’s future as the Pakistan captain will depend on the Men in Green’s performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, hinted the country’s cricket board after they released a statement ahead of the do-or-die encounter against South Africa in Chepauk. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement on Thursday urging fans to stand by the team but also claimed it would take all necessary decisions for the improvement of the national side, which has fallen short on many counts in this World Cup.

Pakistan started their campaign on a rousing note winning their opening two encounters. However, their loss against hosts India was the turning point for Babar’s men as they lost three games on the trot to be on the brink of elimination. Pakistan need to win each of their remaining four league stage games and also hope that the other results go their way to make the semifinals.

“Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board’s stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023,” PCB said in a statement.

“Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team’s performances in the World Cup. At present, the PCB encourages fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event,” it added.

Babar Arrives Last For Batting At Nets

The statement came in just before Pakistan’s training session on Friday at the M Chidambaram Stadium. The 29-year-old is under severe pressure and was last to arrive in the nets after a 30-minute fielding session.

He appeared to be taking a reserved approach, sitting down for a chat with the support staff before heading into the nets and facing seamers and throwdown specialists. Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq was also seen having a chat with Babar.

Imam and Fakhar Zaman also had a hit against the local seam and spin bowlers. With his slingy bowling action, Zaman Khan was seen assisting the batters in their preparations even though South Africa do not have any such bowler in their ranks.

Zaman is still yet to gain full fitness from the knee injury that he suffered right before the competition. Although the left-handed batter had a long session on Wednesday, he batted only for a short while on Thursday and is unlikely to be drafted to the playing XI.

The Pakistan management is likely to give Imam another chance with the batter getting into double digits in each of the five games in this World Cup but managing only one fifty. However, sources indicate that spinner Usama Mir is all set to be replaced by Mohammad Nawaz, with the side preferring a finger spinner on the slow Chepauk surface.

(With PTI Inputs)

