Delhi: Known to rule the 22-yard-strip with his wielding willow – Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to impress everyone off the field as well with his humility, humbleness and unmatched calmness. Despite Pakistan's heartbreaking five-wicket defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Australia, Babar behaved like a true leader in every righ as he wrote a heartfelt reply to an eight-year-old fan. Mohammad Haroon Suria, an eight-year-old, expressed her love for the Pakistan cricket team for their performance in the World T20 event. She mentioned how proud she felt after watching the Men in Green put on a superb show in the six matches they played in the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament. The hand-written letter, which has since gone viral, was shared by a journalist on Twitter.

"Dear Pakistani team, I am very proud, I love you Babar Azam. Well played everyone, nice batting, bowling. Yesterday in the match I felt proud that Pakistan is going to win then in the middle I was nervous, in the end I was scared and frightend. Inshallah in the future I will be captain and I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team, we will go to finals and win, (sic)" the letter read.

From a future captain to current captain @babarazam258 I hope Babar Azam sends this 8-year old all the signatures 😍@TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/jwociYh3Kb — Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) November 13, 2021



The young fan also requested Azam to have the entire team sign their autographs on a piece of paper and have it posted to his home. "Babar Azam and Pakistani team, love you my Pakistani team. You will win or loose. We still love you, (sic)" the 8-year-old signed off.

Responding to the request, the 27-year-old Babar took to his Twitter page to share the image of the letter and responded by saying: “Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria, Salam. Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hard work. You will get your autographs but I can’t wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain.”

Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria, Salam, Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork. You will get your autographs but I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain. 🙌 https://t.co/FbalPUeBnC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 13, 2021



After winning all their matches of the Super 12 stages of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 – Paksitan suffered a gut-wrenching five-wicket defeat against Australia in the second semifinal on Thursday.

Earlier in the tournament, Babar Azam and co. demolished champion sides like India and New Zealand and then executed their plans to perfection to beat Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland to register five back-to-back victories.

In the T20 World Cup 2021 final, New Zealand will take on Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.