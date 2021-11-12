Dubai: Pakistan has had a dream run in the T20 World Cup up until Thursday, In their semi-final against Australia, the Babar Azam-led side lost after dominating the game for the most part. After the heartbreaking loss against Australia, Babar gave a dressing-room speech to the Pakistan cricketers which were heartwarming.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Questions David Warner's Sportsmanship For Hitting Mohammed Hafeez's Double Bouncer For Six During T20 WC Semi-Final Between Pak-Aus

During his speech, Babar urged players to stay away from negativity and support each other going ahead. He also asked the team to stay united and feel proud of the way they played. He spoke in Hindi as all listened to him. Also Read - Mohammad Rizwan Was Hospitalised Night Before Pakistan's T20 World Cup Semi-Final vs Australia; Twitterverse Lauds Wicketkeeper's Courage | PIC

He said, “Everyone is in pain and sadness as to what went wrong. Everybody knows where we went wrong and we have to learn from these games and situations and become better. The unit that we have here, should not be broken, and no one should raise fingers at any player for their players for their performance.” Also Read - Sania Mirza Faces Backlash on Twitter For Supporting Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal vs Australia | SEE POSTS

“There will be no negative talk, we will learn and hope not to repeat the same mistakes in the upcoming games. We have worked hard to make this team and build this unity, and one defeat should not affect it,” Babar added.

He also said that as a captain he would keep backing his players on and off-the-field and asked the team to focus on the effort and not the outcome as that is not their their hands.

He added, “As a captain, I back everyone on and off the field and the team has a family-like atmosphere, and everyone has taken responsibility in every game. The effort is in our hands, the result isn’t. The results will follow if we keep continuing to put effort as a team on the field and let this not lead to a fall for anyone.”