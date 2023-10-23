Home

Sports

Babar Azam’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Afghanistan’s Mohammed Nabi Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Babar Azam’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Afghanistan’s Mohammed Nabi Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Both teams have entered the territory of must-win games and will be looking to walk away with two points at all costs.

Babar Azam's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi Goes VIRAL - WATCH

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam showcased a heartfelt reaction towards Afghanistan’s Mohammed Nabi during the ODI World Cup 2023 match which is taking place in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Trending Now

Fans love Babar Azam’s reactions toward Mohammed Nabi and the video went viral on social sphere, here is the video:

You may like to read

A wonderful moment when Babar Azam didn’t let Mohammad Nabi tie his laces out of respect for Afghanistan’s most senior player. Ba adab, ba naseeb! Be adab, bad naseeb! ❤️❤️ #CWC23 #PAKvsAFG pic.twitter.com/a9k8OPldXy — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 23, 2023

Pakistan have won two out of four clashes in the ongoing World Cup and is currently on the number five in the points table.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in the World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both teams have entered the territory of must-win games and will be looking to walk away with two points at all costs. Afghanistan have only won one game in the first four matches while Pakistan have won two out of their first four matches.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said at the time of the toss, “We will bat first. The pitch looks very dry and might spin. We have one change, unfortunately Nawaz has fever and Shadab is back. We will have to give our 100% in every match and step-up, that’s what I want from my players. The pitch might help the pacers under lights.”

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said at the time of toss, “We wanted to bat first, but the toss is not in your hand. One change for us – Noor Ahmad is in for Fazalhaq Farooqi. We played a series against them in Sri Lanka and we wanted more spinning options. We want to restrict them to 250 or less.”

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES