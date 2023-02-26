Home

Sports

Babar Azam’s Hilarious Reply On His Wedding: Says, ‘Time Ka Wait Mein Bhi Krra Hoon Aap Bhi Karen’ | Watch Viral Video

Babar Azam’s Hilarious Reply On His Wedding: Says, ‘Time Ka Wait Mein Bhi Krra Hoon Aap Bhi Karen’ | Watch Viral Video

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Shaheen Shah Afirdi-led Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 26, Sunday.

Lahore: Pakistan captain Babar Azam who is currently leading Pakistan Super League 2023’s Peshawar Zalmi franchise. The franchise is fourth in the table after four matches winning two and losing as many; in their last match against Islamabad United, the Zalmi faced a six-wicket defeat after their batting order collapsed.

Many Pakistan cricketers including Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan had got married during the break during a pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Qalandars, a reporter hilariously asked Babar when he will be getting married.

You may like to read

The reporter asked Babar that his hair are growing white (indicating the cricketer is getting old), and that when he will tie the knot. ‘Saare ladko ki shaadi ho rahi hai, aapke baal safed hote jaa rahe hain. Toh aapka kab hai iraada hai shaadi ka? (Everyone is getting married, your hair have grown whiter. When are you planning to get married?),” the reporter asked.

“Safed age ki vajah se nahi hai, shuru se hain mere safed. Jab time aayega, ho jaayega. Main bhi wait kar raha hu, aap bhi karein! (The white hair is not because of the age, they are white since childhood! When the time comes, I’ll get married. I’m waiting for it, you also wait),” Babar said, leaving the entire room in splits.

Babar’s strike rate is a cause of concern for quite some time but he snapped at a reporter earlier this week when he questioned Babar about his relatively slower knock against United. “See, you try. People keep saying things. My strike rate in the first 10 overs was nearly 160. But when you lose 5-6 wickets back to back, you don’t try to take your strike rate to 200. You have to build a partnership then. That is what I tried to do,” Babar had said.

“You always try to carry the momentum forward, you don’t try to break it down. It only happens when wickets fall. My plan was to build a partnership with (Dasun) Shanaka, take it to the 15th over and then take charge. So, justifiably, the strike rate would go down.”

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Shaheen Shah Afirdi-led Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 26, Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.