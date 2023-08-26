Home

Babar Azam’s Humble Gesture To Little Boy During Lanka Premier League Wins Internet – WATCH VIDEO

Babar Azam represented Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023 and finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 261 runs including a century.

Babar Azam gave his best for Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Babar Azam made a little fan’s day by gifting him gloves and also spent some time with the little kid, probably during the Lanka Premier League, a video of which went viral on social media.

In a video, Babar is seen gifting his gloves to the little boy and also spoke with him briefly.

The Pakistan captain further shook hands with him and posed for the camera, making the youngster’s day.

The 28-year-old was the only positive for Colombo Strikers, who finished last with just three wins from eight games in a five-team table in LPL 2023. Although he started with just seven, Babar scored 59, 41 and 104 in the next three games to give some hope to the Strikers, led by Niroshan Dickwella.

However, following Babar’s century, the Pakistani batter’s performance dipped as his team’s fortunes. Currently, Babar is leading Pakistan against Afghanistan in the ODI series, that is being played in Sri Lanka.

Although, Babar was out for a duck in the first game, the right-hander scored two fifty-plus scores in the next two games to put his name in order. The Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series is a preparation for both the sides ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup which will also be played in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan was initially slated to host the Asia Cup 2023, but after the Indian board denied travelling to Pakistan citing security issues, the Asian Cricket Council decided to host the continental showpiece in both countries.

While Pakistan will host four games of the Asia Cup, the rest of nine games will be played in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in 50-over format, which will further act a preparation for all the teams ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

