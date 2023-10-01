Home

Babar Azam’s Pakistan Enjoy Team Dinner In Hyderabad, Obligh Fans With Selfies – WATCH VIDEO

The Pakistan cricket team received a warm welcome in Hyderabad where they will be playing both their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches.

Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. (Image: PCB)

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket team led by Babar Azam enjoyed their time in Hyderabad on Saturday with a team dinner at a lavish hotel in the city. After losing to New Zealand in the warm-up game on Friday, the Men in Green have a three-day gap before their second warm-up encounter against Australia on October 3. Without wasting much time sitting at the hotel, the Pakistan players had a gala time at Jewel of Nizam – The Minar and also took selfies with fans at and around the hotel.

🎥 Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner 🍽️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

The Pakistan team landed in the City of Nizams last week and received a grand welcome from the fans. Overwhelmed by the reception, the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan took to social medaia to thank the fan and organisers for their hospitality.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to New Zealand despite putting a 300-plus total on board in the warm-up game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Barring the openers, Pakistan batters including Mohammad Rizwan (103 retired hurt off 91), Babar Azam (80 off 84) and Saud Shaukeel (75 off 53) had a good hit in the middle, helping their team post a daunting 345/5 in 50 overs.

In reply, New Zealand cruised to the target in 43.4 overs with contributions from Ravindra (97 off 72), Williamson (54 off 50), Daryl Mitchell (59 retired hurt off 57) and Mark Chapman (65 not out off 41). Pakistan will stay in Hyderabad till October 3 when they play Australia in the final warm-up fixture at the same venue.

