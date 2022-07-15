London: Eyes were on ex-India skipper Virat Kohli as he made a comeback to the side following an injury in the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday. Kohli, who has faced immense flak in recent times, was hoping to get among the runs and the stage was set as India needed 247 to win. The ex-India captain hit three glorious boundaries off the front foot and just when it seemed he was looking good to make a big one, he flirted with one outside the off-stump – got an edge and Jos Buttler did the rest. He had to make the long walk back to the pavilion for 16 off 25 balls.Also Read - Topley Topples India: England Win By 100 Runs To Level Series 1-1

While a few former cricketers reckon Kohli should take a break, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is often compared with Kohli, had a special message for him. Babar took to Twitter soon after Kohli's dismissal at Lord's and wrote: "This too shall pass. Stay strong."

Meanwhile, invited to bat, England were all out for 246 with Moeen Ali top-scoring with 47. David Willey and Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 41 and 38 runs respectively.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler with 4/47 while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets apiece. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna got a wicket each.

Chasing the target, India were shot out for 146 in 38.5 overs with none of the visiting batters making any notable contribution. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja made 29 each.

Reece Topley claimed six wickets for 24 runs to run through the Indian batting line-up and set up England’s massive win.

India had won the first ODI by 10 wickets on Tuesday.