Babar Azam’s WhatsApp Chat Leak Controversy: Waqar Younis Bats For PAK Captain

Babar Azam's WhatsApp Chats Leak Controversy: Waqar has come out in support of Babar and asked fans to leave the Pakistan skipper alone for the time being.

Kolkata: In the wake of the Babar Azam’s WhatsApp leak row, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has come out in support of the current skipper in this. After the conversation between Babar and PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer was leaked on Pakistan LIVE TV, it created a furore as things came to light. And with the Pakistan team not having a good run in the ongoing WC, Babar was facing the heat from all quarters. Waqar has come out in support of Babar and asked fans to leave the Pakistan skipper alone for the time being.

“Ya kya Karna ki koshish kar raha ho aap loog??? This is pathetic !!! Khush ho gaya aap loog. Please leave @babarazam25 alone 🙏🏽. He’s an asset of Pakistan Cricket,” Younis replied to a post on X.

Ya kya Karna ki koshish kar raha ho aap loog??? This is pathetic !!!

Khush ho gaya aap loog. Please leave @babarazam258 alone 🙏🏽. He’s an asset of Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL @Salman_ARY https://t.co/pcM90yUGqy — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 30, 2023

In an interview with a local news channel, Ashraf refuted these allegations, saying that the Pakistan captain had never gotten in touch with him directly. “He [Latif] says that I don’t pick up his [Babar’s] call,” Ashraf clarified. “He’s never given me a call. The chief operating officer or the director of international cricket are expected to speak with the captain of the team.”

To support his claims, Ashraf went to the extent of sharing a private WhatsApp message from Babar Azam.

The Pakistan team is now in Kolkata where they will play Bangladesh. Pakistan are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with two wins in six games.

