‘Babar Panauti Hai’-Netizens Slams Pakistan Captain After 5th T20I Loss Against New Zealand

Pakistan: New Zealand beat Pakistan in the fifth T20I by six wickets and leveled the five-match series at 2-2. It was Mark Chapman’s maiden ton who helped the visitors to win the match at Rawalpindi on Monday.

The 28-year-old smashed a 57-ball 104 to anchor the innings for Blackcaps from a precarious 73-4 to chase down a stiff target of 194 with four balls to spare.

Mohammad Rizwan missed a century by two runs, but still guided Pakistan to a solid 193-5 in their 20 overs. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam who is going through a purple patch in his career unable to fire runs from his bat and got out after making 19 runs in 18 balls.

Netizens started trolling the Pakistan skipper for his captaincy and here are the viral tweets:

Babar panauti hai… nikalo usse team se bahar — R Shah (@suspended_be) April 25, 2023

aur babar ki kya performanxe hai laanti — veins cricket (@veinsCricket) April 25, 2023

just because of poor utilization of bowlers by babar azam he dont know how to set field for bowlers he dont know how to choos bowlers according to situations but our beloved cricket fans blindly support him without any logic what did he acheive? — syed umer (@syedume99) April 25, 2023

Babar Azam is phenomenal when it comes to batting and can rightfully be considered one of the best batsman of this era. But he lacks the guts to take brave decisions that a captain should be able to make. Babar and Rizwan cannot open together in a T20 match. https://t.co/wcunWKKXgY — Work in Progress (@muslimrajul) April 25, 2023

Pakistan will now play five match ODI series against New Zealand which will start from 27 April and the first match will be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

