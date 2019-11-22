Indian wrestler Babita Phogat is all set to tie the knot with fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag on December 1. The 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist broke the news via a post on Instagram.

The wedding will take place in her native village Balali in Dadri district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has been confirmed as one of the invitees for the wedding.

“You know you have made your birthday extra special when you got the privilege to meet our respected PM @narendramodi ji on it. We also got an opportunity to invite him to join us for the the most special day of our lives – ‘Our Wedding’. Thank you sir for your blessings, it means a lot to us. @suhagvivek can’t wait. Let’s get hitched. #birthday #celebrations #10daystogo #countdown #wedding #happiness #love #life,” Babita wrote.

Babita, who has also pocketed the silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships, announcing that PM Modi has been invited to the wedding as well via a photo sharing app.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times recently, Babita’s uncle Sujjan Phogat informed that the reception party will be held at Jai Ram Pardhan farm house in New Delhi on December 2. The report confirmed that in addition to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, actor Aamir Khan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar have also been invited for the ceremony.

Babita Phogat contested in the recent assembly elections on a BJP ticket, but she was defeated in the election.