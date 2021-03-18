New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, the maternal cousin of celebrated India wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, reportedly died by suicide after losing in the final of a local wrestling tournament underway in Bharatpur. Ritika Phogat, 17, was distressed after her narrow defeat by a single point in the title clash following which hung herself. Also Read - Haryana Government Appoints Wrestler Babita Phogat, Kabaddi Player Kavita Devi as Sports Deputy Directors

Ritika had participated in a state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling competition at Lohagarh Stadium, held from March 12 to March 14. The final of the event of her category was held on Sunday (March 14) and she couldn't 'bear' the fact she lost it by the slimmest of margin.

As per reports, Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Phogat, father of Geeta and Babita, was also present during the match.

Geeta became the first female Indian wrestler to win a gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Apart from that, she has also won a bronze at the world championships apart from winning two golds at the Commonwealth Championship as well.

VK Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, offered his sympathies.

“Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures,” he tweeted.

Babita, too, is a CWG gold medallist, emulating the feat of her older sister in 2014. Likewise, she has also won a bronze at world championships and is a two-time gold medallist at the Commonwealth Championship as well. She recently entered politics by joining Bhartiya Janta Party in 2019.

The story of the two sisters was subject of a highly successful movie Dangal in which actor Aamir Khan essayed the role of their father and coach Mahavir.

Ritu Phogat, the youngest of the three sisters, also a Commonwealth Wrestling Championship gold medallist and has now turned her focus to mixed martial arts.