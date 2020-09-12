Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Baneasa Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Romania 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s BAC vs CLJ at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County: After the success of ECS T10 – Bulgaria tournament, it’s time to shift our focus and base to Romania. The T10 tournament will be played only for two days. Only four teams are participating in the tournament and top three teams will eventually seal their spots in the knockouts. While the top side would directly qualify for the final, second and third-placed teams would play the eliminator. The ECS T10 – Romania BAC vs CLJ match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – September 12. Baneasa Cricket Club would lock horns with Cluj Cricket Club in the tournament opener. Both sides would be eager to start on a positive note with a win. In a tournament like this, every victory counts and no team would like to be left behind in the competition. Here’s the BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction, BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Tips and BAC vs Dream11 Team Player List for this match.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Romania 2020 match toss between Baneasa Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club will take place at 12.15 PM (IST) – September 12.

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Periyalwar, A Shakoor

Batsmen: R Pisal, T Singh, S Atif

All-rounders: V Saini, G Mishra, I Hussain

Bowlers: A Chandrasekaran, U Mir, W Abbasi

BAC vs CLJ Probable Playing XIs

Baneasa Cricket Club: A Shakoor, S Atif, H Tawawala, S Ahmad, I Hussain, S Mohsin, N Rana, A Malyan, U Mir, S Gondal and S Ahmad.

Cluj Cricket Club: Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Rajendra Arjun, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi, Sanjeewa Ruwan Aluthgedara and G Narad.

BAC vs CLJ Squads

Baneasa Cricket Club: Syed Atif, Ijaz Hussain, Umair Mir, Adnan Hanif, Waqar Abbasi, Peter Masiah, Abhay Malyan, Saeed Ahmad, Zafar Ullah, Rohit Kumar, Peter Danci, Samim Ahmad, Abdul Shakoor, Nouman Rana, Supinder Hayer, Rashid Mukhtar, Haamid Farooqui, Zeeshan Mazhar, Irfan Haider, Mihai Rusen, Saad Mohsin, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Riyas Mohammad and Sheraz Gondal.

Cluj Cricket Club: Arun Chandrasekharan, Gaurav Mishra, Gaurav Narad, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Rajendra Arjun, Sukhkaran Sahi, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devra, Ravindra Athapaththu Karthigai Ramachandran, George Gheorge, Sanjeewa Ruwan Aluthgedara and Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana.

