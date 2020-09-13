Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Baneasa Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Romania 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's BAC vs ICC at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County: In the match no. 6 of ECS T10 – Romania tournament on super Sunday, Baneasa Cricket Club will take on Indian Cricket Club at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County – September 13. The ECS T10 – Romania BAC vs ICC match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. After the success of ECS T10 – Bulgaria tournament, it's time to shift our focus and base to Romania. The T10 tournament will be played only for two days. Only four teams are participating in the tournament and top three teams will eventually seal their spots in the knockouts. While the top side would directly qualify for the final, second and third-placed teams would play the eliminator.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Romania 2020 match toss between Baneasa Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club will take place at 1.15 PM (IST) – September 13.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Syed Asad Abbass/Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Gohar Manan, Adnan Hanif

All-rounders: Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Isaq, Peter Masiah, Sami Ullah

Bowlers: Ziarmal Sahak, Sukhbinder Singh, Waqar Abbasi

BAC vs ICC Probable Playing XIs

Baneasa Cricket Club: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Zeeshan Mazhar, Adnan Hanif, Syed Atif, Rohit Kumar, Samim Ahmad, Rashid Mukhtar, Mihai Rusen, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Ijaz Hussain.

Indian Cricket Club: Syed Asad Abbass (WK), Gohar Manan, Royaid Khan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Muhammad Isaq, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Ziarmal Sahak, Muhammad Zakria.

BAC vs ICC Squads

Baneasa Cricket Club (BAC): Syed Atif, Ijaz Hussain, Umair Mir, Adnan Hanif, Waqar Abbasi, Peter Masiah, Abhay Malyan, Saeed Ahmad, Zafar Ullah, Rohit Kumar, Peter Danci, Samim Ahmad, Abdul Shakoor, Nouman Rana, Supinder Hayer, Rashid Mukhtar, Haamid Farooqui, Zeeshan Mazhar, Irfan Haider, Mihai Rusen, Saad Mohsin, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Riyas Mohammad and Sheraz Gondal.

Indian Cricket Club (ICC): Syed Asad Abbass, Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul, Royaid Khan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Muhammad Isaq, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Muhammad Zakria, Ziarmal Sahak, Esmatullah Khan.

