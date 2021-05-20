Thomas Bach, President of International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have both made it clear that the postponed Olympic Games will be held as scheduled, in a safe manner. Also Read - State Olympics Body Seeks Aid For Uttar Pradesh Players in Pandemic

"Together with our Japanese partners and friends, I can only re-emphasise this full commitment of the IOC to organise safe Olympic and Paralympic Games for everybody," Bach said before a three-day virtual meeting attended by IOC officials and Tokyo Olympic organisers, Xinhua reports.

Bach said that the IOC will send additional medical help to the organisers in order to ease the shortage of medical staff. He also said that at least 75 percent participants who will be stayings in the Olympic village will be vaccinated.

“At this moment, as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination in time before the Olympic Games,” Bach said, adding that there are good reasons to believe that this figure will be well “above 80 percent” by the time the Games kicks off.

“The most important principle is very clear, the Olympic Village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo 2020 will be organized in a safe way,” he said.

Suga said at an Upper House plenary session that his government will push ahead with preparations to host the Games safely.

He added that by having athletes and people involved in the Games take full anti-virus measures, they will be able to take part in the events with peace of mind.

He said officials will consider strict measures, such as making sure locals don’t meet with Games participants.

-AINS(With Agency Inputs)