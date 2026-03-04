Home

Sports

Bad news for Babar Azam after T20 World Cup 2026 disaster as he has been...

Bad news for Babar Azam after T20 World Cup 2026 disaster as he has been…

After a poor T20 World Cup 2026 showing, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has faced a major blow ahead of the upcoming three-match Bangladesh series beginning March 11.

Bad news for Babar Azam after T20 World Cup 2026 disaster

After a disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Babar Azam along with star all-rounder Saim Ayub has faced another blow after being left out of the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series away in Bangladesh, which is scheduled to start from March 11.

Six uncapped players have been picked in the squad, signalling a major revamp by the Pakistan Cricket Board following the team’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

Sahibzada Farhan is set to make his ODI debut

Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan’s leading run-scorer and standout performer at the World Cup, is set to make his ODI debut. He is joined by fellow uncapped players Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood and Shamyl Hussain, all of whom featured for Pakistan Shaheens against England Lions in Abu Dhabi.

The addition of Ghazi Ghori provides Pakistan with an extra wicketkeeping option alongside Mohammad Rizwan, who remains the team’s primary gloveman.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Shaheen Shah Afridi retains captaincy

Meanwhile, the ODI squad also sees some significant exclusion. Apart from Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ayub, players who has been left out are Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah, Mohammad Nawaz, and pacer Naseem Shah, who all featured in Pakistan’s previous 50-over series against Sri Lanka in 2025.

Shaheen Shah Afridi retains the captaincy, while core players like Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Salman Ali Agha keep their places in the side.

It’s a tough blow for Babar, once Pakistan’s automatic first-choice across formats. The right-hander’s T20I form has been underwhelming for some time, struggling to meet the modern demands of the shortest format. Yet ODIs have traditionally been his strongest suit—he even scored a century in the Sri Lanka series-making this omission particularly harsh for him.

Babar Azam will look to makes significant changes to his game or delivers a standout domestic season, his international career appears to be heading toward a point of no return.

Ayub, meanwhile, must be disappointed. Although his recent performances against Sri Lanka were underwhelming, his ODI record remains impressive – 751 runs in 17 innings at an average of 46.94, with a strike rate of 100.

Pakistan squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.