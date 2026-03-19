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Bad news for Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman after T20 World Cup 2026 disappointment, PCB is investigating…

Bad news for Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman after T20 World Cup 2026 disappointment, PCB is investigating…

Star Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are in middle of big controversy after their side's poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Babar Azam (right) and Fakhar Zaman had poor tournament at T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan cricket team had a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup 2026, crashing out from the Super 8 stages. Salman Ali Agha’s side managed only one win in the Super 8 stages of the tournament and failed to reach the semifinals. Team India went on to win the T20 World Cup 2026, becoming the first team to clinch back-to-back titles.

One of the biggest reasons for failure of Pakistan is being put down to poor form of experienced star cricketers Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. While former captain Babar managed to score only 91 runs in 6 matches with a top-score of 46, Fakhar tallied 109 runs in 3 matches with a best of 58.

Both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are in the middle of a huge storm after the T20 World Cup 2026 with both star cricketers subsequently dropped for the three-match ODI series vs Bangladesh, which Pakistan went on to lose 2-1. It is now being investigated that Babar and Fakhar were not fully fit heading into the T20 World Cup 2026.

According to a report by PTI news agency, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel are alleging that Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were not ‘100 per cent fit’ heading into the tournament. PCB selector and former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed had raised the same issue in a press conference last week and assured that the board will be looking into the matter.

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AAQIB JAVED ON BABAR AZAM AND FAKHAR ZAMAN INJURY. “Were proper fitness tests conducted when the squad was selected? If not, then not only the coach and physio but the previous selection committee should also be held responsible.” pic.twitter.com/nsdEOOrTs3 — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) March 14, 2026

PCB sources told PTI that Dr Javed Mughal, a UK-based consultant on sports physiotherapy and medicine, who joined the PCB medical panel as director of sports exercise and medicine in January, expressed his concerns about Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman after examining them. After the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam pulled out of the National T20 Championship 2026 due to ‘hamstring irritation’ and Fakhar Zaman faced the same issues.

“When Babar was examined his injury turned out to be more serious than initially diagnosed while Fakhar also has been struggling with the same problem for months now,” PCB source was quoted as saying by PTI.

PCB selection committee clarified to the medical panel that they selected Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman for the T20 World Cup 2026 squad after due clearance from the Pakistan team physiotherapist, Cliffe Deacon. Babar Azam is now rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy under the supervision of the medical panel and is expected to be cleared to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 in which he will lead Pehsawar Zalmi. The PSL 2026 season will get underway on March 26.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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