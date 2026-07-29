Bad news for Babar Azam’s Pakistan after 90-run loss to West Indies in 1st Test, they are…

Babar Azam's Pakistan suffered thei eight successive loss in an 'away' Test as they were defeated by 90 runs by West Indies at Tarouba on Tuesday.

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Babar Azam's Pakistan lost by 90 runs to West Indies in 1st Test at Tarouba. (Source: X)

West Indies vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test: Babar Azam’s return to Pakistan captaincy in Test cricket got off to a disastrous start with the visitors slumping to a 90-run loss to hosts West Indies in the first Test at Tarouba on Tuesday. It was Pakistan’s eighth successive loss in an away Test match while West Indies won only their 2nd out of last 11 Tests.

The result also means that Pakistan are now 9th and last placed team in the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 season with only 4 points from their first 5 Tests with a PCT of 6.67. Pakistan, who have never qualified for WTC final in their history, have only managed to win 1 Test out of 5 and lost 4 so far.

West Indies are currently in 8th place – one position above Pakistan – with 2 wins in 11 games, with 7 losses and 2 draws so far. Roston Chase’s side have 30 points as compared to Pakistan’s 4 while they have a PCT of 22.73.

Check WTC 2025-27 Points Table after Pakistan’s loss to West Indies HERE…

Pos Team P W L D Ded Points PCT 1 Australia 8 7 1 0 0 84 87.50 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00 3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 52 72.22 4 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 0 28 58.33 5 India 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 0 20 41.67 7 England 13 4 8 1 14 38 24.36 8 West Indies 11 2 7 2 2 30 22.73 9 Pakistan 5 1 4 0 8 4 6.67

The home team, meanwhile, dedicated the superb win over Pakistan to legendary all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, who would have celebrated his 90th birthday on Tuesday. Sobers passed away on July 17 at the age of 89.

“On behalf of the West Indies senior cricket men’s team, we’d like to dedicate this victory to the late great Sir Garfield Sobers. He’s a legend of the game, a hero of everyone in this dressing room. He’s done everything on the cricket field and is so iconic that he would have been 90 years old today and we won by 90 runs, so it was destined for him,” West Indies captain Chase said.

The West Indies skipper said the team had discussed making the victory special for Sobers and hoped the legendary cricketer was ‘smiling’.

“We had the chat about trying to make him feel special in his grave, and I hope he’s smiling on us right now. So, Sir Garfield Sobers, I want to say thank you for everything that you’ve done for West Indies cricket. And we’ve tried to make you proud. We hope you’re happy and may you continue to rest in peace,” Chase added.