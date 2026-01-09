Home

Bad news for Bangladesh after Mustafizur Rahman’s termination by KKR, star Hindu cricketer set to suffer HUGE financial loss due to…

Bangladesh Cricket Board have written to ICC to shift their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 out to India to Sri Lanka after Mustafizur Rahman's IPL contract was terminated by KKR.

Bangladesh cricketers like Litton Das have bat contracts with Indian manufacturer SG. (Photo: IANS)

Bangladesh cricket team are involved in a major tussle with the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have request to have their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match moved out of India after pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL contract with Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team was unceremoniously terminated.

The BCB wrote a letter to the ICC demanding that their T20 World Cup 2026 league matches – which are scheduled to take place in Kolkata and Mumbai should be moved to Sri Lanka. In another major financial blow to the Bangladesh cricketers, according to media reports, Indian sports manufacturer SG have decided not to continue their association, amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

SG currently sponsors Bangladesh’s top cricketers’ bats, including captain Litton Das, Yasir Rabbi and Mominul Haque. Litton is one of the rare Hindu cricketers to play for Bangladesh and will also captain the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

According to the media report, the Bangladeshi players have not been officially informed about SG’s decision not to renew the contract, but the agents have already hinted at the development.

“It looks like that is likely to be the case in the coming days,” one of the Bangladeshi cricketer was quoted as saying by Telecomasia website.

A big blow for Bangladesh cricket : – India’s SG bat brand decided not to renew sponsorships with several Bangladesh players, including Litton Das, Mominul Haque, and Yasir Ali Rabbi.

– For Litton, this means loss of customised gear and a steady commercial income.

– The… pic.twitter.com/36v9OSPKAT — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 8, 2026

SG’s boycott move could hurt the Bangladesh sports community, as other manufacturers are also likely to follow in the coming days. “I think other manufacturers also might opt not to sponsor our cricketers,” a source involved in player sponsorships told Telecomasia.

The BCB had approached the ICC after holding an emergency meeting on January 4, formally requesting that Bangladesh’s fixtures be moved to ensure the safety of players and officials. While the ICC decision on shifting Bangladesh team’s matches to Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup 2026 is still pending, they are currently set to feature in Group C of the tournament.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play matches against West Indies, Italy and England in Kolkata on February 7, 9 and 14, before a final group fixture against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

Meanwhile, former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has urged the BCB to avoid being driven by ‘public emotion’ while deciding the national team’s participation in next month’s T20 World Cup. “The situation is a bit critical at the moment, and making a sudden comment right now is difficult. But one thing you must keep in mind is that many issues can often be resolved through dialogue if everyone comes together,” Tamim was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

“You have to consider where Bangladesh stands in world cricket and what the future of Bangladesh cricket could be and then make decisions accordingly,” he said.

