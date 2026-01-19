Bad news for Bangladesh cricket team, ICC gives THIS deadline before T20 World Cup 2026, team that may REPLACE them will be…

Home

The Bangladesh cricket team have received a deadline till January 21 to decide whether they want to participate in T20 World Cup 2026 by playing their matches in India.

Bangladesh cricket team have until Wednesday to decide whether they want to play in India during T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will take a big call of the participation of Bangladesh cricket team in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by Wednesday (January 21). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have been involved in an impasse with the ICC after refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 beginning on February 7 due to security reasons.

According to media reports, the final call on Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 next month will be taken by Wedneday. A report in ESPNcricinfo website revealed that BCB were informed about the January 21 deadline during discussions between BCB and ICC officials in Dhaka last Saturday.

The report added that Bangladesh Cricket Board held firm on their stance to play their T20 World Cup 2026 match outside India – Sri Lanka in particular like the Pakistan cricket team. All of Pakistan’s matches in the T20 World Cup will take place in Sri Lanka, including the semifinal and Final if they qualify till that stage. The BCB have claimed security concerns for their team national side in India.

The ICC have placed Bangladesh in Group C for the league stage and they are scheduled to play their league clashes in Kolkata and Mumbai respectively. If Bangladesh decide to pull out of the tournament, the ICC are set to name a replacement side and according to current rankings it is expected to be Scotland.

The tussle between ICC and BCB has stretched to almost three weeks now with the Bangladesh board first raising concerns on January 4. Bangladesh have been marked out to face West Indies on the opening day of the tournament against the West Indies in Kolkata on February 7.

According to the report, the ICC have not agreed to BCB’s request to shift the team to Group B by swapping them with Ireland for the T20 World Cup 2026. Ireland are scheduled to play all of their league stage matches in Sri Lanka. The cricket world body have informed Bangladesh that there is no security threat in India against the team.

The ICC have sent an advisory to the 20 participating teams, prepared by an independent security agency, which mentions that the overall threat level in India is medium to high band. It also clearly mentions that there is no direct threat to any of the travelling teams.

The BCB have approached ICC to shift the venue of their matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advised Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman. The Bangladesh left-arm pacer was bought by Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR for Rs 9.2 crore but no reason was mentioned regarding why the cricketer was released.

In the aftermath of this decision, the Bangladesh government then banned the broadcast of the IPL 2026 in the country, and BCB sent a letter to the ICC refusing to play their T20 World Cup 2026 matches.

