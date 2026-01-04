Bad news for BCCI as Bangladesh takes BIG action after Mustafizur Rahman’s BAN from IPL, decides not to…

  • Home
Bangladesh takes major action after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL ban, creating serious trouble for BCCI and signaling possible withdrawal from India-hosted tournaments.

New Delhi: The escalating dispute between India and Bangladesh over Mustafizur Rahman has reached a critical point. Following developments related to the IPL, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken a major and decisive step, not only preventing its player from participating but also sending a strong signal regarding future international tournaments.

Mustafizur Rahman’s NOC revoked with immediate effect

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to revoke the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to Mustafizur Rahman to play in the IPL with immediate effect. This decision was taken during a meeting between BCB officials and relevant government agencies, where security was given top priority.

KKR’s decision will not change anything now

The BCB has made it clear that even if the Kolkata Knight Riders change their decision in the future, Mustafizur will not be allowed to play in the IPL. The board believes that there is a risk to the player’s safety under the current circumstances.

Bangladesh may also withdraw from the World Cup in India

The impact of this entire incident is not limited to the IPL. According to reports, Bangladesh is also considering not participating in the upcoming World Cup in India. An official press release regarding this decision may be issued soon.

Decision to send letters to ICC and BCCI reversed

Earlier, the BCB had decided to send letters to the ICC and BCCI regarding the security situation. However, this decision was reversed in a board meeting attended by most of the directors, and a consensus was reached to take direct and strong action.

