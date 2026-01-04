Bad news for BCCI as Bangladesh takes BIG action after Mustafizur Rahman’s BAN from IPL, decides not to…

Mustafizur Rahman’s NOC revoked with immediate effect

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to revoke the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to Mustafizur Rahman to play in the IPL with immediate effect. This decision was taken during a meeting between BCB officials and relevant government agencies, where security was given top priority.

KKR’s decision will not change anything now

The BCB has made it clear that even if the Kolkata Knight Riders change their decision in the future, Mustafizur will not be allowed to play in the IPL. The board believes that there is a risk to the player’s safety under the current circumstances.

Bangladesh may also withdraw from the World Cup in India

The impact of this entire incident is not limited to the IPL. According to reports, Bangladesh is also considering not participating in the upcoming World Cup in India. An official press release regarding this decision may be issued soon.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Decision to send letters to ICC and BCCI reversed

Earlier, the BCB had decided to send letters to the ICC and BCCI regarding the security situation. However, this decision was reversed in a board meeting attended by most of the directors, and a consensus was reached to take direct and strong action.

Story Highlights