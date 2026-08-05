Bad news for BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, star India cricketer and teammate of Kohli, Dhoni and Tendulkar set to become…

Ajit Agarkar's tenure as BCCI's chairman of selectors is set to come to an end by next month at the Annual General Meeting.

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Ajit Agarkar could be on his way out as BCCI chief selector. (Photo: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to take a major call on the future of current chairman of men’s selection committee – Ajit Agarkar – in an upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) next month. The former India pacer’s stint as chief selector is set to come to an end in September this year and it is unlikely to be extended with VVS Laxman’s candidature for the post being discussed by the board.

Laxman, who was teammate of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar in his illustrious career, is currently the Head of Centre of Excellence (CoE) run by the BCCI. The former India batter was also the stand-in head coach of the Indian side on their recent tour of Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series.

It was expected that Agarkar’s tenure will be extended to at least June 2027 till last month as he plans the road to ODI World Cup 2027 for the Indian team. But the current chief selectors position has come in for scrutiny after the debate over former India captain Rohit Sharma’s position in Team India.

Immediately after Rohit Sharma’s early dismissal in the 2nd ODI against England in Cardiff last month, internet was abuzz with reports of his imminent retirement from international cricket and that the third ODI at Lord’s will possibly be his final appearance.

But Rohit came up with a brilliant 138-run knock in the 3rd ODI and brushed aside any thoughts of eminent retirement in the near future. Even BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia commented that there was no threat to Rohit Sharma’s position, which was reportedly taken without consultation of chief selector Agarkar.

VVS LAXMAN AS TEAM INDIA CHIEF SELECTOR. – The BCCI is considering to appoint VVS as the new Chief Selector. Final decision to be made in September. (Abhishek Tripathi). pic.twitter.com/touxgavGEv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 5, 2026

Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will give more heed to VVS Laxman’s words

According to a report in Dainik Jagran newspaper, the BCCI officials believe that senior India cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will pay more heed to words of stalwart like VVS Laxman as compared to possibly Ajit Agarkar. The 51-year-old former India batter turned out in 134 Tests for Team India while scoring 8781 runs at an average of 45.97 with 17 hundreds and 56 fifties. He also turned out in 86 ODIs to score 2338 runs at an average of 30.76 with 6 hundreds and 10 fifties.

However, the report added that proposal to make Laxman the next chief selector is only at ‘discussion stages’. A final call on the future of Agarkar’s tenure could take place at BCCI’s next AGM which will take place in September this year.

Review meeting on Ireland and England debacle soon

Meanwhile, the BCCI was scheduled to organize a review meeting to discuss Team India’s disastrous performance on the twin T20I tours of Ireland and England. Shreyas Iyer’s side lost 7 out of the 8 matches on the two tours – losing the series with 2-0 and 4-0 margin.

The BCCI review meeting couldn’t take place after Team India’s return from Zimbabwe as BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had reportedly fallen ill. The delayed review meeting could take place this week with Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir set to join online from Sri Lanka.