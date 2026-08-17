Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo fans after FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment, Al Nassr star has…

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal failed to reach the quarterfinals stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 earlier this year.

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Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that he may retire after 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

Portugal and Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has given his clearest indication yet that his glittering football career could come to an end after the current season, with the Portugal captain admitting that this is ‘probably my last year’ in the sport. The 41-year-old man, whose agreement with Al Nassr, the club in the Saudi Pro League, is set to last until June 2027, has in the past admitted that his retirement is near but has not specified a definite timeline for his playing career.

In an interview with ‘Vogue’ magazine which was published on Sunday, Ronaldo stated that he might be reaching the last stage of his career. “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said in the interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “This may truly be my LAST YEAR in football”. “I want to leave an amazing legacy”, told Vogue. pic.twitter.com/Rt7SkNrzGU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2026

Last November the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had stated that he expected to keep playing for ‘one or two years’ and stressed that the 2026 World Cup would be his last appearance at the tournament. Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the sixteen-finals last month, during which Ronaldo scored three goals.

He then didn’t give a definite retirement date, but his most recent remarks indicate that the end of his playing career might now be a great deal nearer. Ronaldo has already begun to think about his life after football and says that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and pursuing hobbies outside of football.

“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard,” Ronaldo told Vogue.

“Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned – what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice,” the former Real Madrid legend added.

The remarks were made during an interview which took place five days prior to Ronaldo getting married to his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez in Cascais, Portugal, thus adding another important point to a time of major personal and professional change.

Retirement would mean that an extraordinary career would come to an end. Ronaldo started his professional career at Sporting CP, then went to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, before joining Al Nassr in January 2023. The nine years he spent at Real Madrid were the most successful part of his career with the club. In 438 appearances for the Spanish giants he scored a club record of 450 goals and thus became one of the most decorated and influential players in the history of football.

His most recent remarks about retiring also follow on from earlier this week, when his long-time rival Lionel Messi expressed doubt about whether he would continue to play for long after the death of his father, Jorge.

– with IANS inputs