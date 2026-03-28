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Bad news for CSK ahead of IPL 2026 season, MS Dhoni is ruled OUT due to…, Sanju Samson to...

Bad news for CSK ahead of IPL 2026 season, MS Dhoni is ruled OUT due to…, Sanju Samson to…

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a big blow with their former skipper MS Dhoni not available to play at the start of the IPL 2026 season.

MS Dhoni has been ruled out for couple of weeks from IPL 2026 due to injury. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2026: On the day of the IPL 2026 opening match, there was some bad news for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings with former captain and their iconic star MS Dhoni ruled out for a couple of weeks. Dhoni, who is 44 years of age now, and probably playing in his last Indian Premier League season has been sidelined due to a calf strain.

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!” a tweet from Chennai Super Kings on Saturday morning read.

Official Statement MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala! pic.twitter.com/4dgmt5EWFi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 28, 2026

Dhoni, who led CSK mid-way through the IPL 2025 season, was retained for Rs 4 crore as an ‘uncapped’ player ahead of the IPL 2026 season. New recruit Sanju Samson is expected to be the wicketkeeper.

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Samson was traded from Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Former India captain has led Chennai Super Kings to a record five titles in the Indian Premier League. But with Samson’s arrival to CSK, it was expected that Dhoni would eventually hand over the gloves to Samson but now it is definitely going to happen sooner than expected.

Dhoni has been struggling with a knee injury for the last couple of years. He underwent a knee operation ahead of the IPL 2025 season and has chosen to bat lower own the order and preferably only for a couple of overs in the last two years for CSK.

The former CSK captain has turned out in 278 matches in IPL career so far and scored 5439 runs at an average of 38.3 with a strike-rate of 137.45 with 24 fifties to his name.

Former India and CSK all-rounder Irfan Pathan has already raised the point that IPL 2026 might well be Dhoni’s final season. Pathan was also critical of the fact that Dhoni was batting only a couple of overs in the IPL over the last two seasons.

“It looks like this will be MS Dhoni’s last season. The signs are there because, if you look at the Chennai setup, they have brought in a wicketkeeper-batsman who can play for the next few years. You can build your team around him and he can be the face of the franchise, that is Sanju Samson. He has also upgraded himself in terms of form in international cricket. He has just won a World Cup and has been batting fantastically well. That is one player MS Dhoni would want to pass the baton to, someone who has the caliber to do all that and whom even the fans can identify and connect with,” Irfan Pathan told JioStar.

“With Sanju’s arrival, I feel Dhoni can now say that maybe it is time for him to pass on that baton. But should this have happened earlier? Because I feel that a player like MS Dhoni cannot be just a two-over player. You do not build your legacy like that. So yes, I think the time is right,” Pathan added.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be back leading the CSK side in IPL 2026 and is expected to open the batting with Samson. CSK will open their campaign in the IPL 2026 season with a clash against Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. They will play their first home match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings on April 3.

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