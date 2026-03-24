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Bad news for Delhi Capitals before IPL 2026, star player has decided to...,BCCI will BAN...

Bad news for Delhi Capitals before IPL 2026, star player has decided to…,BCCI will BAN…

Star England batter pulls out of IPL 2026 citing form concerns, leaving Delhi Capitals searching for options, while a possible ban looms.

Star player from Delhi Capitals has decided to skip IPL 2026

IPL 2026: England’s star batter Ben Duckett has informed Delhi Capitals that he will withdraw from IPL 2026. Duckett who was bought for Rs 2 crore, was being considered as a potential opening option alongside KL Rahul. However, as per the report, Duckett will not be taking part in the IPL, and this decision will lead to a ban until 2019 edition.

“It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologise to everyone at Delhi that I won’t be coming,” he tells Telegraph Sport.

“I felt it was going to be a great opportunity when I put myself in the auction, and for a franchise like Delhi to pick me up was amazing. I was buzzing. It’s the best competition in the world with the best players, and would have been an amazing experience.”

“I don’t know if I’m potentially saying goodbye to the IPL, having never played in it. With the age I am now, it might be tough for me, but I hope one day I’m able to represent Delhi. But I’ve thought a lot about this, and know it’s the right decision for my career,” he added.

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Ben Duckett revealed that he decided to pull out of the IPL 2026 following a disappointing run of form during the winter. The left-hander managed to score 221 runs at an average of 20.2 in the Ashes and, although he was part of England’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, he did not feature in a single match.

“Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer. I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone at Delhi. I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause.”

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