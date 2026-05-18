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Bad news for fans of MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2026 match vs SRH, star cricketer is set to…

Bad news for fans of MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2026 match vs SRH, star cricketer is set to…

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni had suffered a thumb injury ahead of his team's last match vs LSG in Lucknow on Friday.

CSK wicketkeeper MS Dhoni at a training session at Chepauk on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: The fans of former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni have been waiting for the star cricketer to make his first appearance in the IPL 2026 season for nearly two months now. Dhoni, who was retained for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season, has not played a single match this year after a calf strain in the pre-season training camp before CSK’s opening game of the season.

While the Chennai franchise claimed that the wicketkeeper will be only out for a couple of weeks, the wait has stretched on to months now. Dhoni has only travelled with the CSK team a couple of times in the entire season to Hyderabad and Mumbai but didn’t play any game there as well.

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The fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will have to brace themselves for more disappointment as Dhoni is set to travel to the stadium on Monday evening but will not be a part of the side. Former India cricketer and Dhoni’s CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin also cleared the air without naming him – claiming that his IPL retirement is also set to be postponed till 2017.

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“Not happening today! In 2027? May be. Don’t think any batting changes will happen. Akeal Hosein in ? #CSKVSRH,” Ashwin tweeted.

Not happening today! In 2027? May be Don’t think any batting changes will happen. Akeal Hosein in ? #CSKVSRH — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) May 18, 2026

According to media reports, Dhoni suffered another injury to his thumb ahead of CSK’s last match against Lucknow Super Giants while batting in the nets. Dhoni was set to travel with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side to Lucknow last Friday but cancelled his trip at the last moment after his tickets had been booked.

Dhoni is also unlikely to want any change in the CSK playing 11 ahead of a ‘must-win’ match against SRH on Monday. CSK need to win their remaining two matches against SRH and Gujarat Titans to reach 16 points and give themselves the best chance of reaching the Playoffs.

“The match against SRH is a crucial one for CSK. It’s their last home game at Chepauk, so naturally fans want to see MS Dhoni play. But he hasn’t featured at all this season. In fact, he hasn’t played competitive cricket for over a year. So, I doubt he would want to take such a risk at this stage. You need players who have been match-fit and playing regularly for the last six weeks,” former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports show ‘Amul Cricket Live’.

“Dhoni is a complete team-man. I don’t think he would want to disrupt the current combination. I would be very surprised if he plays against SRH. This is a must-win game for CSK. A victory keeps them alive in the playoff race. They have to win this match at all costs, and bringing in a player who hasn’t played in over a year could be a gamble,” Gavaskar added.

The 44-year-old star has scored 5439 runs in 278 IPL matches with 24 fifties at a strike-rate of 137.45. Dhoni led CSK to record five IPL titles but is unlikely to play even as an Impact Player on Monday.

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