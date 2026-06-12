Bad news for fans of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of Team India debut, BCCI may need to…

Team India featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are set to take pat in a two-match T20I series vs Ireland beginning in Belfast on June 26.

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India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring 44 off 22 balls against Afghanistan A. (Photo: PTI)

IND vs IRE 2026 T20: The entire world is awaiting for the much-talked about debut of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner created a new Indian record by earning his first call-up to the senior Indian team when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors announced his selection for T20I squads for Ireland and England series which will begin later this month.

Sooryavanshi blasted 776 runs in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals at an amazing strike-rate of 237.3 which forced the selectors to fast-track his entry into the Indian team. The fans of Sooryavanshi would have been hoping that the youngster will be seen in action in the two-match T20I series against Ireland beginning on June 26 but that might need to wait now.

What is reason behind violence in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland and more specifically Belfast has been witnessing unrest and violence of the last few days which has kept the entire area under tenterhooks. Violence and disorder had broken out on the streets of Belfast earlier this week after a knife attack on Monday night.

The victim, Stephen Ogilvy, lost his left eye in the attack, according to a BBC news report. The suspected attacker, Hadi Alodid, had been remanded in custody for four weeks after being charged with attempted murder, threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife.

Following the knife attack, there have been anti-immigration protests thoughout the country with vehicles and buses set on fire and huge amount of police force deployed all across the country. Reports say that more than 16 arrests have been made, while 12 police officers were injured in these country-wide violent attacks.

Also Read | WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets Indians off to EXPLOSIVE star in 2nd ODI vs Afghanistan ‘A’

What is Cricket Ireland saying about T20I series vs India?

Cricket Ireland came out with a statement acknowledging that it is keeping a close eye on the security situation in the country. “Cricket Ireland is continuing to monitor the situation in areas currently experiencing community unrest and will make a decision within the next 48 hours regarding this Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup and National Cup fixtures,” a Cricket Ireland statement read.

“We remain in close consultation with the relevant authorities and our provincial unions. The safety and security of players, coaches, match officials, and supporters is paramount in our deliberations. Further updates will be provided as they become available,” the statement added.

Cricket Ireland is continuing to monitor the situation in areas currently experiencing community unrest and will make a decision within the next 48 hours regarding this Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup and National Cup fixtures. We remain in close consultation with the relevant… pic.twitter.com/WD1v5JuaX2 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 11, 2026

India are scheduled to face Ireland in two T20Is on June 26 and 28 at Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast ahead of their five-match T20I series against England next month.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently part of India ‘A’ team taking part in an ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka. Sooryavanshi scored 14 in 12 balls against Sri Lanka ‘A’ on Tuesday and then clobbered 44 in 22 balls against Afghanistan ‘A’ in a rain-hit second ODI match on Thursday which India lost by 4 runs (DLS method).

India squad for T20I series against Ireland

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi