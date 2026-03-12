Home

Bad news for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2026 after his PDA with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Mumbai Indians skipper accused of…

Hardik Pandya has landed up in big trouble after his viral celebrations with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after the T20 World Cup 2026 win.

Hardik Pandya seen with Mahieka Sharma after T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai Indians and Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has landed up in big trouble just days after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 title with Team India. Hardik Pandya is getting ready to lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 season from March 28.

The MI skipper was seen celebrating with a ‘tri-colour’ around his back with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Hardik and Mahieka’s ‘PDA’ at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad went viral on social media after the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

He has now landed in big trouble with an advocate filing an FIR with the Pune Police against Hardik Pandya claiming the Indian cricketer ‘disrespected the national flag during his viral celebrations. A Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed on Wednesday that the complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan.

Advocate Wajid Khan stated in his application that Pandya wrapped the tri-colour around his body and indulged in ‘obscene behaviour’ on the ground while celebrating India’s win against New Zealand in the T20 World cup 2026 final on Sunday.

“The act constitutes an offence under the relevant law, and legal action should be taken. It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag,” the complaint application stated.

#WATCH | Pune: Advocate Wajid Khan says, “You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back… According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the… pic.twitter.com/mHVHn336ql — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

According to the complaint, several videos of the Team India’s on-field celebrations after winning the tournament had gone viral on social media. In one such video, Pandya is seen celebrating with the ‘tri-colour’ draped over his shoulder while dancing and running on the field.

The complainant also informed that Pandya was seen lying on the stage with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma while the ‘tri-colour’ was still draped over his shoulder, which allegedly amounted to disrespect to the national flag.

“You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back… According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag… I believe it is an insult to the national flag,” advocate Wajid Khan was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I have filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station. When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let’s see what happens next. I have filed the complaint,” Khan added.

Team India beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup 2026 title.

Sania Mirza was embroiled in ‘flag disrespecting’ controversy in 2008

Former India tennis star was embroiled in a similar controversy for disrespecting the ‘national flag’. Sania was sent court summons in Bhopal after a private citizen made a complaint under the country’s Prevention of Insult to the National Honour Act back in 2008.

The controversy surrounded a photograph taken at the Hopman Cup in Perth that appeared to show Sania’s bare feet resting near the national flag.

