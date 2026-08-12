Bad news for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027 season, wanted to play for THIS champion team but…

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had joined Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 season.

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Hardik Pandya is reportedly on his way out of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027. (Photo: IANS)

It is no secret that Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is seeking an exit from Mumbai Indians ahead o of the IPL 2027 season. Hardik return to Nita Ambani’s MI as captain by replacing Rohit Sharma in IPL 2024 and has led the side through to the 2026 season. But IPL 2026 was a rather forgettable one for Hardik Pandya and MI as they finished in 9th place with only 4 wins in 14 matches.

Immediately after the end of the IPL 2026, the rumour mills around the T20 franchise league are already churning with talks of Hardik Pandya’s possible move to teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders via the trade route.

But according to a report in Indian Express newspaper, Hardik had approached his former IPL team Gujarat Titans for a possible trade move. Hardik Pandya was the captain of Gujarat Titans for the first two seasons in 2022 and 2023 – leading them to a title in the debut season followed by the final next year.

However, the report has stated that Pandya’s talks with GT have broken down due to his demand for captaincy of the side. The Titans are currently led by Indian ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill.

“The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with its captain Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,” a GT source was quoted as saying Indian Express newspaper.

HARDIK PANDYA TO GUJARAT TITANS? – Gujarat Titans were open to bringing Hardik Pandya back, and the franchise had even discussed the possibility with captain Shubman Gill, who was reportedly comfortable with the move. – However, Hardik Pandya wanted the captaincy as part… pic.twitter.com/DHq1Il3IEm — Cricket News (@CricketNews_63) August 12, 2026

Hardik Pandya was retained for Rs 16.35 crore by Nita Ambani’s MI ahead of IPL 2026 while Gill was retained for Rs 16.5 crore by GT. However, a GT spokesperson refused to comment on the development.

The talk about move to GT comes amid speculation that former champion teams like MS Dhoni’s CSK and Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR are also pursuing Hardik Pandya. But Hardik Pandya’s representatives dismissed the notion that any such discussions with GT took place.

“Hardik Pandya had no direct conversation with any franchise whatsoever regarding transfer trade, or otherwise. If any approach has been made to him, that has been directed to the MI franchise,” Pandya’s spokesperson said told Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has reportedly shifted base to Bengaluru from Mumbai to work on his fitness at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. According to Indian Express, five-time champions MI are not keen on retaining Hardik Pandya as captain for the IPL 2027 season after the all-rounder scored only 206 runs in 10 games and claimed only 4 wickets.

MI coaching staff is reportedly not pleased by the attitude of some players in middle of IPL 2026 season. “The coaching staff was very clear in their message to the senior players that wherever they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended something which was backed by data but players didn’t follow it,” a MI source told Indian Express newspaper.

Overall, Pandya has scored 2955 runs in 162 IPL games and picked up 82 wickets as well.