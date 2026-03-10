Bad news for IPL 2026 in middle of Israel-Iran War, BCCI may have to...

Home

IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal said the league is keeping a close watch on the situation after the government announced priority LPG supply for domestic and essential services due to fuel shortages.

A day after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced through social media that LPG supply is being prioritised for domestic and essential non-domestic sectors due to fuel constraints, IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal said the league is keeping a close watch on the developing situation.

As the US–Israel–Iran conflict in West Asia continues to escalate, the availability of petroleum and LPG products has been affected too. In the past few days, hotel associations in Bengaluru and Chennai have said they have enough LPG stock for a day or two. Several hotels have been reducing their menu too to control LPG usage.

What did IPL GC Chairperson Dhumal say?

IPL GC Chairperson Dhumal revealed that the league is keeping a close watch on the developing situation. “We are reviewing the development. Since this is a evolving situation, nothing can be said as of now. But given the requirement of the situation, we will take a call accordingly,” Dhumal said The New Indian Express.

The IPL 2026 schedule has not yet been announced, and the board is finalizing the finer details so that the schedule does not clash with the elections that are to be held in some states. With the tournament scheduled to start from March 28 the BCCI and the IPL might have to take a decision because it will not be limited to the IPL alone, it will affect many other sectors as well, such as industries, hospitals, and educational institutions.

IPL franchises have already begun their training camps

Meanwhile, several IPL franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have already begun their training camps. The CSK camp has been underway for a few days, with nearly 10 players training daily at the team’s high-performance centre. PBKS organised training camp in Dharamsala over the past few days, with a similar number of players participating in the sessions.

Along with the shortage of LPG supply, logistics could also pose a major threat. A similar situation occurred during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, which India won, when several teams such as Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa were unable to leave India immediately due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and disruptions to flight routes to their respective countries.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed oil refineries to increase LPG production and allocate the additional output for domestic consumption.

“The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing. Non domestic supplies from imported LPG is being prioritised to essential non domestic sectors such as Hospitals and Educational institutions. For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three EDs of OMCs have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries,” Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a statement on Monday night

