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Bad news for Jasprit Bumrah after T20 World Cup 2026 win, star player set to lose Rs 20000000 due to BCCI move but…

Bad news for Jasprit Bumrah after T20 World Cup 2026 win, star player set to lose Rs 20000000 due to BCCI move but…

Jasprit Bumrah was the joint highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup 2026 with 14 wickets in 8 games, including 4/15 in the final vs New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah won the 'Player of the Match' award in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. (Photo: IANS)

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the joint-highest wicket-taker for the champions in the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Bumrah ended the tournament with 14 wickets in 8 matches at an amazing average of 12.42 – including figures of 4/15 in the final against New Zealand.

However, the premier Indian fast bowler is set to take a financial blow of Rs 2 crore due to big decision taken by Board of Control for Cricket in India earlier this year. Bumrah was downgraded in his contract from ‘A+’ category to the ‘A’ category due to no fault of his own.

The ‘A+’ category came with a retainer of Rs 7 crore per year while the ‘A’ category retainer amount is Rs 5 crore. The BCCI took the decision to scrap the ‘A’ category this year with former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from T20I and Test cricket last year and Ravindra Jadeja also retiring from T20I cricket. Bumrah was the only one remaining in the ‘A+’ category by right of being regular in all three formats of the game.

The BCCI have not announced what will be the break-up of amount payable to the Indian cricketers under the new contracts. According to a report in TOI newspaper, the BCCI is giving a close look at the ‘valuation’ of the BCCI contracts for the men’s team, so that deserving cricketers like Jasprit Bumrah don’t lose out.

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The ‘B’ and ‘C’ category players used to be paid Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore according to previous BCCI system. “The board is trying to figure out how Bumrah can be compensated. It is understandable that it will be unfair to slash his fees from Rs 7 crore to Rs 5 crore. There are some other players also who seem to have moved down a grade despite being performers. There could be a revision in the valuation of the contracts,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI newspaper.

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Jasprit Bumrah has reported net worth of Rs 75 crore

The 32-year-old pacer reportedly has a net worth of over Rs 75 crore. Bumrah was retained for Rs 18 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 season.

The MI pacer has claimed 234 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 19.79, 149 wickets in 89 ODI matches at an average of 23.55 and 121 T20I scalps in 95 games at an average of 18.08. He has also picked up 183 wickets in 145 matches in IPL at an average of 22.02.

According to BCCI sources, Bumrah is expected to play more ODI matches in 2026 in the build-up to the ODI World Cup 2027 next year to manage his workload in international cricket.

BCCI also taking a look at Axar Patel’s Grade ‘C’ contract

The other major bone of contention is T20I vice-captain Axar Patel’s contract which is currently Grade ‘C’ worth Rs 1 crore only. Axar is a regular member of both ODI and T20I team after the retirement of Ravindra Jadeja from T20 cricket in 2024.

Apart from Bumrah and Axar, star India cricketers like KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant who have been pushed to Grade ‘B’ from Grade ‘A’ and are set to lose Rs 2 crore as well if BCCI doesn’t have a relook at their contracts.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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