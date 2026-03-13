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Bad news for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 as THIS star player...

Bad news for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 as THIS star player…

Big trouble for KKR ahead of the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big trouble for KKR ahead of IPL 2026

Big blow for Kolkata Knight Riders before the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The tournament is set to take place on March 28. However, the first match of the league will be played between RCB and SRH at Bengaluru.

Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury

However, according to a report by The Times of India, Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Harshit Rana will not be a part of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

How did Harshit Rana get injured?

Speaking about his injury, Rana suffered a knee injury during a warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai before the T20 World Cup, after which he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup. Mohammed Siraj was included in the T20 World Cup squad in his place. 24-year-old Harshit Rana underwent surgery in Mumbai on February 9, but reports suggest he will not be fit before the IPL. It may take two to three months for him to fully recover.

Harshit Rana’s performance in IPL 2024 and 2025

Reflecting on his performance in the IPL 2024, Rana took 19 wickets for his team and led his team to a title-winning campaign. However, this performance earned him a place in Team India. The franchise retained him for ₹4 crore (₹4 crore) before the 2025 season, and in 2025, he took 15 wickets in 13 matches.

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KKR sign Blessing Muzarabani as Mustafizur Rahman’s replacement for IPL 2026

On Friday, March 13, star Zimbabwe player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Blessing Muzarabani was signed by KKR as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur Rahman was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹9.20 crore. However, following the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, protests erupted against Mustafizur Rahman and calls for his removal from the IPL began. Following this, the Kolkata Knight Riders removed him from the team on the instructions of the BCCI.

Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani performed brilliantly against Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He took four wickets for 17 runs in a four-over spell, helping Zimbabwe defeat Australia in the tournament. Muzarabani took 13 wickets in six matches and finished fourth on the list of leading wicket-takers in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

KKR is set to face Mumbai Indians on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

However, Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) against Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

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