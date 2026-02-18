Home

Bad news for star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, he is ruled out of…

Star player from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining an injury during the clash against Australia.

T20 World Cup 2026: The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has given its approval to Sri Lanka to replace Matheesha Pathirana to Dilshan Madhushanka in the squad.

Madhushanka receives clearance to replace Matheesha Pathirana

Madushanka was picked as Matheesha Pathirana’s replacement after the latter’s campaign was cut short due to an injury during Sri Lanka’s Group B clash against Australia in Pallekele on February 16. The pacer pulled up clutching his left leg just four balls into his opening over and had to hobble off the field. He took no further part in the game, although Sri Lanka went on to register an emphatic eight-wicket victory.

As per tournament regulations, any player replacement must receive clearance from the Event Technical Committee before being officially added to the squad.

Dilshan Madhushanka last played for Sri Lanka in 2025

Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka, was last seen in action during Sri Lanka’s ODI tour of Zimbabwe in August 2025, where he featured in two matches. Madushanka has also dealt with injury setbacks in recent months, but he did appear in a T20 World Cup warm-up game for Sri Lanka A against Oman earlier this month, bowling three overs without taking a wicket.

In T20Is, Madushanka has represented Sri Lanka in 15 matches, and picked a total of 15 wickets at an economy rate of 9.75. His standout performance on the global stage came at the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he emerged as Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets at an average of 25.00.

Sri Lanka is set to face Zimbabwe in Colombo in their final Group B encounter before kicking off their Super Eights campaign against England in Pallekele which s scheduled for February 22.

