Bad news for MS Dhoni fans ahead of IPL 2027, BCCI is set to take decision on…

MS Dhoni's participation in Indian Premier League 2027 could be difficult if BCCI decide to change a major rule before next year.

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MS Dhoni will be 45 years of age when IPL 2027 comes around. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2027: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is hoping to make an appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season in six months time. Dhoni will be 45 years when IPL 2027 comes around and would have been expected to play much of the season as an ‘Impact Player’ as he has battling various injuries over the last couple of years.

However, Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2027 could be in major doubt as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have sought urgent feedback from all 10 IPL franchises on the ‘Impact Player’ rule. According to a report in Cricbuzz website, the franchises have been asked to submit their views of the ‘Impact Player’ rule by the end of day on Monday (August 31).

The ‘Impact Player’ rule is not the only topic of discussion among the 10 teams as the BCCI have sought opinions on other issues like PMOA matters, umpiring, practice sessions and playing conditions.

“Specifically seeking responses on the Impact Player clause appears to be against the run of play, given the expectation that the rule would continue for at least another season. The BCCI/IPL managers appeared to indicate at last year’s pre-season Captains’ Meeting that the rule would remain for one more year. Interestingly, the BCCI communication cites that very Captains’ Meeting,” the Cricbuzz report stated.

MAJOR IPL UPDATE The BCCI has formally sought feedback from all 10 IPL franchises on the contentious Impact Player Rule. ️ Franchises have been given until August 31 to submit their written opinions and final recommendations. Should the Impact Player rule stay or be… pic.twitter.com/6mVDcCHkgr — Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) August 31, 2026

Senior Indian cricket players like former captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel and Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill have openly opposed the idea of ‘Impact Player’. The timing of this BCCI move raises a major question whether the rule will be reviewed ahead of the IPL 2027 next year.

“As discussed in the IPL 2026 Captains’ Meeting, it was agreed that feedback would be collected from all franchises at the conclusion of the tournament on key cricket operations matters. Accordingly, we request you to discuss the following areas with your Cricket Operations teams and share your consolidated feedback with us,” the BCCI mail read, as state by Cricbuzz webiste.

“Kindly ensure that your feedback reaches us by 31 August. This will help us compile inputs from all franchises and take forward the necessary review and action points ahead of the next season,” the mail added.

Dhoni was retained as an ‘uncapped’ player by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season but didn’t play a single Indian Premier League match this year due to various injuries.

Arun Singh Dhumal to continue as IPL chairman

Meanwhile, Arun Singh Dhumal and Khairul Jamal Majumdar are set to be re-elected unopposed to the IPL Governing Council at the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 18, according to a report in PTI news agency.

BCCI Electoral Officer AK Joti has issued the election notification for the two IPL Governing Council positions under Rule 28 of the BCCI Constitution. The two elected members from the general body serve one-year terms and are required to seek re-election at the AGM. Nominations will be accepted on September 9 and 10, with the final list of candidates to be published on September 12 after scrutiny.

Dhumal, who heads the IPL Governing Council, represents Himachal Pradesh, while Majumdar represents Mizoram. The other two general body representatives on the seven-member council are BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and treasurer Raghuram Bhat. The remaining members are the BCCI CEO, an Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) representative and a CAG nominee.