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Bad news for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 as...

Bad news for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 as…

Big trouble for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Bad news for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026

The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played on March 28 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks misses MI training sessions

Ahead of the tournament, one of the most successful teams in the IPL, Mumbai Indians faced a big shocker as the star players Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks missed MI’s mandatory training session.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Jasprit Bumrah was at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru focusing on his strength and conditioning. However, he is expected to play against KKR, but not sure, when he will join Mumbai Indians camp.

Santner and Jacks’ IPL arrival still uncertain

After New Zealand’s heartbreaking T20 World Cup final loss to India on March 8, Mitchell Santner led his team in the first three T20Is against South Africa but got a well-deserved break for the last two games. Will Jacks, meanwhile, was part of the England squad that fell to India in the semi-final and flew back home on a chartered flight shortly after. Fans are now waiting to see when these two stars will finally join their IPL 2026 teams in India.

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MI and KKR train together ahead of Sunday clash

Before Sunday’s match, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) trained together at Wankhede Stadium. For MI, Rohit Sharma was first in the nets, batting for over an hour mainly against fast bowling from Shardul Thakur and captain Hardik Pandya. After bowling for nearly an hour, Hardik also spent extra time batting.

Rohit Sharma leads batting session at Wankhede

One important decision for MI this season is who will open alongside Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock. Both South African wicketkeeper-batters were at training today. Rickelton batted with Rohit, while de Kock worked on fielding. Rickelton also spent extra time practicing wicketkeeping after his batting session.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav also took to the nets, focusing on their big shots. Danish Malewar, a new pick for MI in the 2026 auction after a strong domestic season, was seen practicing as well.

Fast bowler take the spotlight under Lasith Malinga

At the end of training, MI fast bowlers Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, and new player Mohammad Izhar practiced bowling at the stumps, watched by coach Lasith Malinga.

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