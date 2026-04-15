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Bad news for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 as Rohit Sharma...

Bad news for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 as Rohit Sharma…

Big blow for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Big blow for MI ahead of PBKS clash

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners, Mumbai Indians, are the franchise that is known for their brilliant performance, success and greatest comebacks. However, the fans’ favorites’ are disappointed in this year’s addition.

Mumbai Indians disappoint fans with poor performance in IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians have played four matches in the tournament and only won one match. The victory came against their well-known rivals, Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians defeated them by 6 wickets. However, Mumbai Indians showcased a poor performance. Unfortunately, they are at the 9th spot in the IPL 2026 points table.

Mumbai Indians’ performance in their last match against RCB

Speaking about their last match, where they faced one of the toughest sides, defending champions, Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams gave a tough fight to each other, but RCB put little more effort and made the target little bigger for MI as they suffered a heavy defeat by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Star player and one of the finest hitters of all time, Sherfane Rutherford played a classic innings for Mumbai Indians while chasing the target. Rutherford played a blistering innings of 71 runs off 31 balls, including one four and nine sixes and batted with a strike rate of 229. Despite playing a crucial role for the team, Mumbai Indians lost the match by 18 runs.

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Rohit Sharma suffers a hamstring injury during clash vs RCB

However, during the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury and was retired hurt for 19 runs. In his short innings, he only faced 13 balls.

Will Rohit Sharma play against Punjab Kings in MI’s next match?

Mumbai Indians are set to face Punjab Kings on April 16th at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, ahead of this highly-intense clash, Mumbai Indians faced a serious issue as Rohit Sharma missed the net’ session due to his hamstring injury. So the question is, will Rohit Sharma be available for the Punjab Kings clash?

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