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Bad news for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 as THESE stars...

Bad news for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 as THESE stars…

Big trouble for Mumbai Indians ahead of clash against KKR in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big trouble for MI ahead of clash vs KKR in IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has been kicked off officially. Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets.

However, the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians. Star Mumbai Indians player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the match.

Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks set to miss the match vs KKR

There’s a major problem for Mumbai Indians as their star overseas players are not available for the opening game of the franchise. Not only this, legendary Sri Lanka player and Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene announced the players’ exclusion from the Wankhede Stadium.

New Zealand star player Mitchell Santner and England star all-rounder, Will Jacks will not be available for Mumbai Indians’ opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Mahela Jayawardene said that, “Both Mitch and Jacks have requested some time off due to personal reasons, and we had no problem accepting that. But they will be back in the squad soon. I don’t know when they’ll be back, but we hope to be soon. We don’t want to get involved in things that aren’t good for either party. But honestly, we feel we’re happy with the players we have.”

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Sherfane Rutherford and Allah Ghazanfar likely to replace Santner and Jacks

Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks are set to miss MI’s first game. However, in their absence, star players Sherfane Rutherford and Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar could get a chance to play for the franchise in the opening contest.

KKR vs MI head-to-head record in IPL

However, Mumbai Indians faced a shameful stats as they have never won their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2012. Speaking about their stats against KKR, they have won 12 matches out of 20 against them.

Jasprit Bumrah available for MI’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders

On the other hand, the five-time champions received good news as their key player Jasprit Bumrah has joined the squad and will play for them in the first match of the tournament against KKR.

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