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Bad news for Mumbai Indians as THIS star achieves unwanted record in IPL history, his name is...

Bad news for Mumbai Indians as THIS star achieves unwanted record in IPL history, his name is…

Star player from Mumbai Indians achieves unwanted record. Take a look and read the full story.

Big blow for MI before IPL 2026

Team India defeated their New Zealand, by a big margin of 96 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah’s key role in Team India in T20 World Cup 2026 win

Indian key player and one of the greatest pacers of all time, Jasprit Bumrah, who helped the Indian team with his great bowling performance and wicket-taking abilities. Bumrah was the biggest reason behind the Men in Blue victory in the tournament. He surprised everyone with his impactful bowling.

After a brilliant performance for the Indian team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Jasprit Bumrah is set to face new targets and challenges in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. His aim in the tournament will be to guide his franchise, Mumbai Indians, to another title triumph.

Key Challenges for Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2026

However, Bumrah faces a key challenge. He needs to keep himself from breaking an important rule during matches. This rule can change the course of the game, and Bumrah has often been at the centre of it in the IPL.

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Yes, you guessed it right, no ball. Bowlers have been punished for this error since the early days of the game. However, in T20 cricket, the consequences are even bigger, as a no-ball can completely change the momentum of a match. And interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah has often found himself at the centre of such moments in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah achieves unwanted record in IPL history

Jasprit Bumrah also achieved an undesirable record in IPL history as he bowled most no-balls in the league history. Not only this, no other bowler is close to breaking his record at the moment.

In his career, Jasprit Bumrah has played 145 IPL innings and bowled 32 no-balls. Star Indian player and one of the greatest pacers of all time, Umesh Yadav holds the second position on the list with 24 no-balls. Ishant Sharma bowled 23 no-balls in his IPL career.

Jasprit Bumrah’s stats in IPL

Despite having the most no-balls record in IPL, Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest and successful bowlers in the tournament history. He helped the franchise to win four IPL titles. Speaking about his stats, Bumrah has played 145 matches and took 183 wickets. Mumbai Indians fans will have eyes on Bumrah for his impactful bowling performance in the IPL 2026.

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