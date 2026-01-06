Home

Bad news for Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh pacer set to suffer loss of Rs 9.2 crore due to…

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's contract was terminated by Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL 2026 contract has been terminated by KKR. (Photo: IANS)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders and their decision to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has opened a can of worms for the team as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mustrafizur was bought for Rs 9.2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last month by KKR.

However, on Saturday, KKR decided to end the contract with Mustafizur prematurely on the instruction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season,” KKR had said in a statement on Saturday.

“The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the KKR statement added.

Pleased to step up when it matters. Glad to contribute in the victory. Onto the next one. pic.twitter.com/2IFwjJn0ge — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) January 4, 2026

Mustafizur had drawn interest from his former IPL teams Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals before KKR had the final say at the mini auction. The Bangladesh left-arm pacer had to be released in the wake of recent atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Will Mustafizur Rahman be paid salary of Rs 9.2 crore?

Since Mustafizur Rahman has been released due to no fault of his own, the question arises whether the Bangladesh fast bowler be paid salary of Rs 9.2 crore. “The salaries of all IPL players are insured. For foreign international players, normally the franchise pays if he is injured after joining the camp or during the course of the tournament.

“Normally up to 50 percent is paid from insurance. It is better for India’s injured centrally contracted cricketers who normally get paid by the BCCI,” an IPL source in the know of things told PTI on condition of anonymity.

But unfortunately the case of Mustafizur’s termination doesn’t fall under standard insurance clauses eligible for payout. As the contract termination wasn’t due to injury or any cricketing reason linked to his participation in the IPL 2026 season, KKR are not contractually bound to pay him any amount.

“In case of an insurance claim, this current situation isn’t covered so KKR are under no official obligation to pay a penny. It is unfortunate but Mustafiz doesn’t have much option but to take a legal route and that too IPL comes under Indian law jurisdiction. No overseas cricketer would want to go through this or take the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) route,” the source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mustafizur has claimed 65 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 28.4. He became the fastest to 400 T20 wickets by a pacer bowler, breaking Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz’s record. The 30-year-old pacer claimed his 400th T20 wicket in 315 matches.

Will BCCI and ICC shift Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches?

In response to Mustafizur’s contract termination, the Bangladesh government banned the telecast of the IPL 2026 matches in the country and the Bangladesh Cricket Board also wrote to ICC to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India.

Bangladesh are in Group C with West Indies, New Zealand and Italy and scheduled to have their league-stage matches in Kolkata and Mumbai. The ICC and BCCI are yet to respond to BCB’s request and it is unlikely to take any major decision at the last moment which will affect other participating nations as well.

