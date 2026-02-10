Home

Bad news for New Zealand in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, THIS star cricketer ruled out due to..., he is...

Big blow for New Zealand in the middle of T20 World Cup as their star all-rounder has been ruled out of the remainder of the match due to calf-injury.

T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand has suffered a huge setback in the middle T20 World Cup 2026 as star all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after he sustained a left calf injury.

The 34-year-old, who had been recovering from a calf tear, which he sustained during the third ODI against India last month, suffered a relapse during warm-up sessions on Sunday ahead of the Afghanistan match. Follow-up scans confirmed the injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for approximately three weeks.

New Zealand head coach reflected on Bracewell’s injury

Head coach Rob Walter reflected on Bracewell injury and said, “We’re all feeling for Michael. It’s really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him.

“Michael worked incredibly hard to give himself a chance but unfortunately has had this setback. We wish him a smooth recovery.”

New Zealand have named Cole McConchie as a travelling reserve

New Zealand have named Cole McConchie as a travelling reserve, though he has not yet been officially added to the squad as a replacement player. McConchie, who has played a total of 145 T20 matches, joins the team after a standout domestic season. He finished as the highest wickety-taker of Canterbury Kings. He picked 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

Walter also spoke about McConchie’s inclusion and how his experience would play a crucial role in the tournament. “Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience. It’s great to be able to lean on an experienced head especially for a World Cup.”

New Zealand are set to play their third Group D matches on Saturday, June 14, against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

