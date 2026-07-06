Bad news for Neymar fans after Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, football star has decided…

Neymar Jr became just the second Brazil footballer after Pele to score in four different editions of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

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Brazil's Neymar Jr reacts during FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match vs Norway. (Photo: IANS)

Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Brazil striker Neymar Jr’s football career came to an end with a ‘full circle’ ending where he had started his career. Neymar had made his international debut in a friendly against the United States at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey back in 2010 as an 18-year-old where he had scored his first goal. He played his final game of his international career in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 loss to Norway at the same venue on Sunday.

Neymar scored his 80th and final goal of his career stretching over 16 years and 130 appearances for Brazil. After losing the match to exit from the tournament, Neymar revealed that ‘it was over’.

After the final whistle, Neymar broke down in tears and announced that he had played his final match for the Selecao in an interview with Globo Esporte TV. “I tried. I tried. It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over,” he said after the match.

Obrigado Neymar.

Se tivessem lhe deixado jogar desde o início, essa partida teria outro destino. Valeu! @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/yNGMsead8w — Julio Schneider (@juliovschneider) July 5, 2026

Neymar made two appearances, both as a substitute, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He turned out for a short stint in the second half against Scotland during the Group Stage before he scored his lone goal of the tournament from the penalty spot in stoppage time against Norway on Monday.

He joined Pele in a legendary list with by becoming only the second Brazil footballer to score in four different editions of the World Cup. Pele had achieved this feat in 1858, 1962, 1966 and 1970 while Neymar had scored for Brazil in 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

34-year-old former Barcelona striker finished his career as the top goal-scorer in the history of Selecao with 80 goals and 58 assists in 130 appearances. He also competed in two Olympic tournaments, winning a silver medal in 2012 and leading Brazil to a historic gold medal in 2016 in Rio.

Neymar made his senior international debut in 2010 and appeared in four World Cup tournaments. He took just 28 minutes to open his account – uncharacteristically with a forcible header – in a 2-0 win against USA in East Rutherford. He also competed in two Olympic tournaments, winning a silver medal in 2012 and leading Brazil to a gold medal in 2016.

The Santos football star has been the ‘Golden boy’ of the 2014 World Cup on home soil, but was stretchered off with a back injury in the quarterfinal win over Colombia. He gained redemption when he led Brazil to Olympic Gold medal at Rio 2016, scoring the winning penalty in front of his own fans at the Maracana.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Neymar was only just fit after more injury concerns and failed to make a great impact. Brazil lost in the quarterfinal stages.

In 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after the opening match he suffered ankle ligament damage and missed two Group games. In the quarter-final match vs Croatia, Neymar lit the match up in extra-time with a ‘magical’ run before scoring.

Brazil, however, suffered a shock defeat, losing 4–2 in the penalty shootout following a 1–1 draw after extra time, before Neymar was able to take Brazil’s final penalty. Before the FIFA World Cup 2026, Neymar’s last appearance for the national side was back in 2023 but he was surprisingly picked by manager Carlo Ancelloti for the tournament.