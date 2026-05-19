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Bad news for Nita Ambanis MI after skipper Hardik Pandyas injury, star players are set to…

Bad news for Nita Ambani’s MI after skipper Hardik Pandya’s injury, star players are set to…

Mumbai Indians are set to face Kolkata Knight RIders in match no. 65 of IPL 2026 season at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

KKR vs MI IPL 2026: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are already out of the race to qualify for the Playoffs stage in IPL 2026 season with only 4 wins in 12 matches so far. Nita Ambani’s MI are currently in 9th place on the Points Table – tied on 8 points with 10th placed Lucknow Super Giants. There was more bad news for MI ahead of their penultimate match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The MI team management informed that star cricketers Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa have now been ruled out of the remaining IPL 2026 season. De Kock was signed up for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year while youngster Bawa was signed up for Rs 30 lakh.

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South African wicketkeeper De Kock had scored a century against Punjab Kings earlier in the IPL 2026 season – 112 not out at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. “Quinton de Kock has been ruled out due to a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained prior to our home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad,” a statement from Mumbai Indians read on Tuesday.

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Youngster Raj Angad Bawa has a ligament tear in his thumb which has ruled him out of the season. “Raj Angad Bawa sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb during our previous match against Punjab Kings and will miss the rest of the season,” the MI statement read.

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Mumbai Indians informed that both De Kock and Bawa will leave the team and continue their rehab in their respective homes. “Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible. Mumbai Indians wishes them a quick recovery and will announce replacements as per IPL guidelines,” the statement read.

Hardik Pandya missed last two matches due to back spasms

MI captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been unavailable for the last two of their matches after suffering from back spasms. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the MI team for the first time in his IPL career against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala and led his side to victory.

Pandya has reached Kolkata and has been training with the MI team for the last few days. But a call on his participation in the game vs KKR will be taken possibly on the day of the match on Wednesday.

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