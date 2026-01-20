Home

Sports

Bad news for Nita Ambanis MI, G Kamalini ruled out of WPL 2026, THIS player named as replacement, name is...

Bad news for Nita Ambani’s MI, G Kamalini ruled out of WPL 2026, THIS player named as replacement, name is…

Star wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini from Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians is set to miss the remainder of the WPL 2026 due to injury

New Delhi: Star cricketer G kamalini of Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians is set to miss the remainder of the WPL 2026 after she sustained an injury. The exact nature of the injury is yet to be revealed. The franchise has named Vaishnavi Sharma as her replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

Kamalini represented Mumbai Indians in a total of five MI matches this season, as the team registered two wins and three losses. She scored 75 runs from 77 balls, with a highest score of 32, and was involved in seven dismissals behind the stumps as wicketkeeper.

Vaishnavi Sharma has been picked as Kamalini’s replacement

Kamalini’s replacement Vaishnavi Sharma is a left-arm spinner. She made her international debut during the T20I series against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram last December, where she picked five wickets, which featured two two-wicket hauls. She was particularly effective in keeping the runs in check, finishing the series with an impressive overall economy rate of 6.26.

MI acquired Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh

Vaishnavi was signed by MI for Rs 30 lakh after going unsold at the WPL auction in late November. Kamalini entered the auction with a base price of Rs 10 lakh and was acquired by the franchise for Rs 1.60 crore. Rahila Firdous, a Madhya Pradesh cricketer who has not yet made her WPL debut, is MI’s only wicketkeeping option after Kamalini was ruled out.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

MI have lifted the WPL title twice in the tournament’s three editions but started this season on a shaky note. Despite that, they remain second on the points table, trailing leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have won all five of their matches. MI are level on points with UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) and will face bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next fixture on Tuesday evening.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.